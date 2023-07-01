SOL Capital Management CO Makes New $220,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $62.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $64.40.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.