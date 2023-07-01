SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 140 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Target were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

TGT stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.30.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

