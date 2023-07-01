SOL Capital Management CO Reduces Holdings in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its holdings in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 2.55% of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 434.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 216,368 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 165,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 69,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 50,705 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25.

Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (FLAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Asia ex Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed and emerging Asian countries, excluding Japan. FLAX was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

