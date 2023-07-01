SOL Capital Management CO Sells 4,000 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,005.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 6,504,424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 866,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,638,000 after buying an additional 114,559 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 698,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after buying an additional 171,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after buying an additional 119,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 475,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after buying an additional 198,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ULST stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.15.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

