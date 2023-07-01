SOL Capital Management CO Sells 470 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 130,969,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,053 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $243,194,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,709,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,903,000 after purchasing an additional 394,278 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,672,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,763,000 after acquiring an additional 260,857 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.22.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.