SOL Capital Management CO Sells 500 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,859,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,436,000 after purchasing an additional 979,853 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,900 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,734,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,698,000 after buying an additional 410,806 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,396,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,622,000 after buying an additional 37,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after buying an additional 196,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average of $55.08.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.