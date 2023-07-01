SOL Capital Management CO Sells 776 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RVT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 270.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 44,057 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 103.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

RVT stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $16.51.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.