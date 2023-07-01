SOL Capital Management CO Takes $329,000 Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

CGGR opened at $25.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

