Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.