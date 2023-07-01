Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives $62.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.86.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Up 1.5 %

SCCO opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average is $72.15. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $35,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $387,137.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,840. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 32.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.