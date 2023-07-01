Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 609.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

