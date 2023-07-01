Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOVO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

SOVO stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. Sovos Brands has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $252.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $6,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,342,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,831,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sovos Brands news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $6,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,342,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,831,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $103,066.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 661,726 shares of company stock valued at $11,525,228. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sovos Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,852 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 81,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 26,266 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sovos Brands

(Free Report

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.