SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

SP opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.61. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.35.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.90 million. Research analysts expect that SP Plus will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SP Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SP Plus by 125.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SP Plus by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SP Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

