SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.00 million, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 116.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpartanNash

In other SpartanNash news, Director William R. Voss sold 9,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $197,437.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,249.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

