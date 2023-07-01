SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) versus Three Sixty Solar (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Critical Survey

Three Sixty Solar (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Free Report) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Three Sixty Solar and SPI Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Three Sixty Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SPI Energy $177.52 million 0.24 -$33.42 million ($1.30) -1.08

Three Sixty Solar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SPI Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Three Sixty Solar N/A N/A N/A SPI Energy -19.25% -160.66% -15.68%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Three Sixty Solar and SPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Three Sixty Solar and SPI Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Three Sixty Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

SPI Energy has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 328.57%. Given SPI Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than Three Sixty Solar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of SPI Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SPI Energy beats Three Sixty Solar on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Three Sixty Solar

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies. In addition, the company sells self-assembled solar modules, forklifts, pre-development solar projects, component and charging stations, as well as offers shipping, delivery, engineering, and maintenance services. As of April, 2022, it owned and operated 17.51 megawatts of solar projects. The company is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

