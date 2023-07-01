Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPR. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $29.19 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% in the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 240.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

