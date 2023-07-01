Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.88.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Richard D. Mcbee purchased 10,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,348.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance
NASDAQ SPWH opened at $5.70 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.
Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
