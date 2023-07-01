SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) Short Interest Down 49.5% in June

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,800 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the May 31st total of 547,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on SpringBig in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Todd Harris bought 658,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $197,563.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 728,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Paul Sykes bought 164,636 shares of SpringBig stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $49,390.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 261,743 shares in the company, valued at $78,522.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Todd Harris purchased 658,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $197,563.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,550.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 920,498 shares of company stock valued at $275,549. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringBig in the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in SpringBig during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringBig in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBIG opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. SpringBig has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SpringBig will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers loyalty programs, rewards and offers, marketing automation, and communication services. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

