Stantec (TSE:STN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$85.04 and last traded at C$84.96, with a volume of 134095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$84.41.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stantec from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stantec from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Stantec from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stantec from C$86.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$88.40.

Stantec Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$81.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$75.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.73. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. Analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 3.5546002 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

