Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Shares Gap Down to $19.46

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.46, but opened at $18.94. Starwood Property Trust shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 673,279 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $117,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile



Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

