State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $47.73.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.32.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.