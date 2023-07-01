State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,869,566,000 after acquiring an additional 279,742 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,020 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,446,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $675,824,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,158,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 2.3 %

IFF opened at $79.59 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $129.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.93.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

