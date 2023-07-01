State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.19 Million Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,878,000 after acquiring an additional 122,138 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,518,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,191,000 after buying an additional 70,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,411,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after buying an additional 198,985 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,855,000 after acquiring an additional 91,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $240.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.88 and a 52-week high of $253.67.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

