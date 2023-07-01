State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $1,180,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $167.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.10 and its 200 day moving average is $157.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $40,180.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,251,293.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $40,180.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,251,293.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,295 shares of company stock valued at $52,000,426 over the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

