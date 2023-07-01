State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,536 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,460.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,774,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,876 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2,422.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 2,186,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,482,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,719 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.97.

Shares of CCL opened at $18.82 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

