Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Gap Up to $16.92

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.92, but opened at $17.44. Stellantis shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 1,236,350 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Stellantis Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis

About Stellantis

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.0% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 68,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 5.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 113,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 546,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

