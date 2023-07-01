Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Gap Up to $16.92

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.92, but opened at $17.44. Stellantis shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 1,236,350 shares.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47.
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
