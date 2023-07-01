Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Stellantis by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Price Performance

Stellantis stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Stellantis

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.