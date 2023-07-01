Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $134.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.05. The company has a market capitalization of $237.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 139.95%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

