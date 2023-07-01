Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SF. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,899,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,331,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SF opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SF shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

