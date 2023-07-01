Stifel Nicolaus Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target to C$76.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ANCTF. TD Securities lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $51.32 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

