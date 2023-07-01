StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $0.17 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PIRS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 133.94% and a negative net margin of 245.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 437.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 203,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.