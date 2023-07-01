StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE LGL opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

