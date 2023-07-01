StockNews.com Downgrades Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to Hold

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 0.0 %

Accenture stock opened at $308.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.94 and a 200-day moving average of $280.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93.

Insider Activity

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.