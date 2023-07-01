StockNews.com Downgrades Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Hold

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.20.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ALNY opened at $189.94 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $190,114.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,870.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,442 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 328.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,699,000 after acquiring an additional 155,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 46,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.