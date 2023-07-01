StockNews.com Downgrades Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EPC. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EPC stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.98.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.84 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewell Personal Care

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $175,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,175.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,688 shares in the company, valued at $601,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,525,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,568,000 after acquiring an additional 79,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,988,000 after acquiring an additional 52,988 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

