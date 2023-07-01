StockNews.com Downgrades Exelon (NYSE:EXC) to Sell

Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

NYSE:EXC opened at $40.74 on Thursday. Exelon has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.23.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

