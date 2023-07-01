StockNews.com Downgrades International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Hold

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on IP. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $31.80 on Thursday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in International Paper by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in International Paper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in International Paper by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

