StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Lifesci Capital lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Up 14.1 %

Shares of AGLE opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.56.

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 6,678.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,807 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 900,524 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 430,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.