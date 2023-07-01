StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Lifesci Capital lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.88.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Up 14.1 %
Shares of AGLE opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.56.
Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,807 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 900,524 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 430,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
