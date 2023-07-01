StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
AMPE opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.83.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ampio Pharmaceuticals
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.