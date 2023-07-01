StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPE opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.83.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202,574 shares during the period. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

