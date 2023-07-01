StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $4.60 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $86.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.87.

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.98 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 39,302 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 938,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 63,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 105,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 106.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 225,704 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

