StockNews.com Lowers The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth $227,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,363,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after acquiring an additional 520,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 18,608 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.