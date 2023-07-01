StockNews.com Lowers Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

YUM has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.84.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $138.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.87 and its 200-day moving average is $131.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $501,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,783 shares of company stock worth $3,110,228 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

