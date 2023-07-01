StockNews.com Upgrades Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to “Hold”

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASND. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.09.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $89.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.08. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $134.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day moving average is $102.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.84) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 150.65%. Research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,302 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,417,000 after acquiring an additional 796,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,815,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,603,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

