StockNews.com Upgrades B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTG. Scotiabank upped their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of B2Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Price Performance

BTG stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $473.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.00 million. On average, analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,507 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 30,187 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 52.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B2Gold

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.