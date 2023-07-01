StockNews.com Upgrades Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to Hold

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. New Street Research upped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.43. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,770,316,000 after buying an additional 1,074,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,225,181,000 after buying an additional 253,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,946,000 after buying an additional 2,308,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $891,455,000 after buying an additional 117,302 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.