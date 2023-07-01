StockNews.com Upgrades United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) to Buy

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UAL. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $54.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $56.97.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 6.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 3.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 74.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 189,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

