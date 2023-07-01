Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

STRT opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $72.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Strattec Security

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.34). Strattec Security had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $127.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Strattec Security will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Strattec Security by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Strattec Security by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Strattec Security by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Strattec Security by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

