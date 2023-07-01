Structure Therapeutics Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Structure Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 26th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for Structure Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Structure Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15. Structure Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $42.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,632,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,046,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,516,000.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

