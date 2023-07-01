Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $305.09 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The stock has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

