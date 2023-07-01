Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) PT Lowered to $16.00

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $939.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $526.50 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 16.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

